Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has recorded a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), including 29 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (46.6%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.250
|.356
|OBP
|.324
|.565
|SLG
|.464
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|42/21
|3
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
