After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .174.

In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .056 AVG .303 .081 OBP .314 .056 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings