After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .174.
  • In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.056 AVG .303
.081 OBP .314
.056 SLG .424
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (6-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
