Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of December 31.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.
- Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.
- Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, catching 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons collected 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
