The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of December 31.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, catching 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons collected 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:34 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.