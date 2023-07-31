Ketel Marte and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (136 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.513) and OPS (.888) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (75 of 98), with multiple hits 29 times (29.6%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Marte has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year (52 of 98), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .296 AVG .295 .371 OBP .378 .476 SLG .549 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 34/21 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

