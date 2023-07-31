Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .228 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).
- In 57 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-3) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.97), 49th in WHIP (1.349), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.