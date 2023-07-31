After hitting .250 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Jakob Junis) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .227 with four doubles and eight walks.

Herrera has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .154 AVG .333 .195 OBP .441 .154 SLG .481 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 9/6 1 SB 0

