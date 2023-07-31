Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .291 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Rivera will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer in his last outings.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 58 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.275
|AVG
|.309
|.292
|OBP
|.376
|.373
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|16
|21/3
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Junis starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 27 times this season.
- Over his 27 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .296 against him. He has a 4.79 ERA and averages 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
