Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on July 31, 2023
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 103 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He's slashed .285/.363/.544 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has put up 113 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.375/.513 so far this season.
- Marte takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a triple and three walks.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
