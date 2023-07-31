The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 103 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He's slashed .285/.363/.544 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 113 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.375/.513 so far this season.

Marte takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a triple and three walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

