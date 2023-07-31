On Monday, July 31 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (58-48) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) at Oracle Park. Alex Cobb will get the nod for the Giants, while Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +125. An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 28 out of the 54 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 14-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+160) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+210) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+280) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

