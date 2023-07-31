Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to do damage against Ryne Nelson when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 517 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Nelson (6-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda

