How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to do damage against Ryne Nelson when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.
- Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 517 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nelson (6-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-7
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Alex Cobb
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Wood
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Anthony DeSclafani
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
|8/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Kenta Maeda
