Alex Cobb is set to start for the San Francisco Giants on Monday against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +130 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +130 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Arizona's past three games has been 8.7, a stretch in which the Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone under every time.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (48.1%) in those contests.

Arizona is 7-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 106 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 28-22 20-23 36-27 40-36 16-14

