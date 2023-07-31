Monday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on July 31.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (6-3) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (6-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (517 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.

