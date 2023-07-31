Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- batting .243 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.272
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.323
|.565
|SLG
|.472
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.