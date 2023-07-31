Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 23 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.056
|AVG
|.303
|.081
|OBP
|.314
|.056
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
