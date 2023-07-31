On Monday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 23 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .056 AVG .303 .081 OBP .314 .056 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings