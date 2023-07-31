As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On defense, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per contest.

Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

In the passing game, Rondale Moore scored one TD, catching 41 balls for 414 yards (51.8 per game).

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.