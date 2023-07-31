The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .237.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.6%.

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .282 AVG .196 .318 OBP .231 .485 SLG .330 12 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 23/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings