Australia will meet Canada in Melbourne, Australia, in the last round of group-stage matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 31 at 6:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Australia vs. Canada

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

TV Channel: FOX US

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland July 20 W 1-0 Home Nigeria July 27 L 3-2 Home Canada July 31 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

Australia lost on July 27 against Nigeria by a final score of 3-2. It took 17 more shots in the contest, 27 to 10.

Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored the only goals for their side in the match versus .

Kyra Cooney-Cross has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for Australia in Women's World Cup play (two games).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Caitlin Foord has not scored a goal but has one assist.

During Women's World Cup play, van Egmond has scored one goal (but has no assists).

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Lydia Williams #1

Courtney Nevin #2

Aivi Luik #3

Clare Polkinghorne #4

Cortnee Vine #5

Clare Wheeler #6

Steph Catley #7

Alexandra Chidiac #8

Caitlin Foord #9

Emily van Egmond #10

Mary Fowler #11

Teagan Micah #12

Tameka Yallop #13

Alanna Kennedy #14

Clare Hunt #15

Hayley Raso #16

Kyah Simon #17

Mackenzie Arnold #18

Katrina Gorry #19

Sam Kerr #20

Ellie Carpenter #21

Charlotte Grant #22

Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 20 D 0-0 Away Ireland July 26 W 2-1 Home Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 26, Canada claimed a 2-1 victory against Ireland, outshooting Ireland 16 to 13.

Adriana Leon recorded one goal to lead Canada in the game.

In two Women's World Cup matches for Canada, Leon has one goal (12th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Sophie Schmidt has not scored, but does have one assist for Canada in Women's World Cup.

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster