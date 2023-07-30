The Chicago Sky (9-15) and Brittney Griner's Phoenix Mercury (6-17) play at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 30, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Chicago suffered defeat by a final score of 83-74 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Sky was Kahleah Copper, who wound up with 12 points and eight rebounds. Dana Evans posted 12 points. Phoenix enters this matchup having lost to Atlanta in their last game 78-65. They were led by Megan Gustafson (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, 53.8 FG%) and Griner (16 PTS, 7 REB, 36.8 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-275 to win)

Sky (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+230 to win)

Mercury (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-7.5)

Sky (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (75.8 per game) and eighth in points conceded (83.5).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fifth in rebounds conceded (34.6).

With 19.3 assists per game, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA.

Phoenix is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.9) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Mercury are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Phoenix is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.3%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up 77.5 points per game at home, 3.2 more than away (74.3). Defensively they give up 78.5 per game, 9.7 fewer points than on the road (88.2).

At home Phoenix averages 31.7 rebounds per game, 1.9 more than on the road (29.8). It gives up 32.9 rebounds per game at home, 3.2 fewer than on the road (36.1).

At home the Mercury are collecting 20.1 assists per game, 1.5 more than away (18.6).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.5) than away (15.3), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.0) than away (12.8).

At home the Mercury drain 7.0 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (6.5). They shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc at home, 3.3% higher than on the road (30.6%).

At home, Phoenix concedes 6.6 treys per game, 1.7 fewer than on the road (8.3). It allows 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.7% lower than away (35.0%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won four out of the 17 games, or 23.5%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Mercury have a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 7-15-0 this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Phoenix has two wins ATS (2-5).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.