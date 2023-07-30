The Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle will square off against the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 14th in MLB play with 122 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore's .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Orioles' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Baltimore has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (502 total runs).

The Orioles' .316 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Orioles' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Baltimore's 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.302).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 454 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles are sending Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Kremer is looking to record his 11th quality start of the year in this game.

Kremer has put together 17 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 appearances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Dean Kremer Cristopher Sanchez 7/25/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Taijuan Walker 7/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Away Kyle Bradish Ranger Suárez 7/28/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Gerrit Cole 7/29/2023 Yankees L 8-3 Home Tyler Wells Clarke Schmidt 7/30/2023 Yankees - Home Dean Kremer Luis Severino 7/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Chris Bassitt 8/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Bradish Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Yusei Kikuchi 8/3/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Wells Kevin Gausman 8/4/2023 Mets - Home Dean Kremer Carlos Carrasco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.