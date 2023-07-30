The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) will look to Brittney Griner (18.2 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to take down Kahleah Copper (18.6, 10th) and the Chicago Sky (9-15) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips off at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and AZFamily.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3, AZFamily

ESPN3, AZFamily Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sky

Phoenix scores 6.7 fewer points per game (75.8) than Chicago allow its opponents to score (82.5).

Phoenix's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Chicago has allowed to its opponents.

The Mercury have put together a 5-4 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.1% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.2% from three-point distance this season. That's just 0.2 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.4%).

The Mercury are 4-3 when shooting above 32.4% as a team from three-point range.

Chicago and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mercury are putting up 75.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 75.8.

Phoenix is sinking 7.1 treys per contest with a 34.8% three-point percentage over its previous 10 games, compared to its season averages of 6.7 and 32.2%.

Mercury Injuries