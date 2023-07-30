The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 89 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.6)

Chicago (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Mercury vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 7-15-0.

Phoenix has played 22 games this season, and nine of them have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mercury are the worst team in the league (75.8 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (83.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (34.6 per game).

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Mercury make 6.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.2% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

The Mercury give up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concede 34.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Phoenix takes 33.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.6% of its shots, with 75.6% of its makes coming from there.

