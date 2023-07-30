Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.051 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 244 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .246.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (58 of 92), with at least two hits 21 times (22.8%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.249
|AVG
|.243
|.304
|OBP
|.286
|.503
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
