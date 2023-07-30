The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.051 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 244 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .246.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (58 of 92), with at least two hits 21 times (22.8%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .249 AVG .243 .304 OBP .286 .503 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 36/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings