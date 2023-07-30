The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .892, fueled by an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .516. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 10th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 74 of 97 games this year (76.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.9%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (15.5%).

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .297 AVG .295 .373 OBP .378 .481 SLG .549 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/21 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings