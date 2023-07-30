Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .892, fueled by an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .516. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 74 of 97 games this year (76.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.9%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (15.5%).
- He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.5%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.297
|AVG
|.295
|.373
|OBP
|.378
|.481
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/21
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
