Josh Rojas -- hitting .226 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .231 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 28 of 56 games this year (50.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).

He has not hit a home run in his 56 games this season.

In 18 games this season (32.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .216 AVG .253 .296 OBP .298 .288 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 35/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings