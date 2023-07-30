Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Rojas -- hitting .226 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .231 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 28 of 56 games this year (50.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 56 games this season.
- In 18 games this season (32.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.216
|AVG
|.253
|.296
|OBP
|.298
|.288
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|35/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
