Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .283.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), with more than one hit 24 times (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 44.7% of his games this season (38 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.229
|AVG
|.347
|.339
|OBP
|.451
|.354
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|31/23
|K/BB
|19/21
|7
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
