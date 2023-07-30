The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .283.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), with more than one hit 24 times (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 44.7% of his games this season (38 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .229 AVG .347 .339 OBP .451 .354 SLG .504 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 31/23 K/BB 19/21 7 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings