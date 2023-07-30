The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .283.
  • Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), with more than one hit 24 times (28.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 44.7% of his games this season (38 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 38
.229 AVG .347
.339 OBP .451
.354 SLG .504
12 XBH 12
2 HR 3
15 RBI 22
31/23 K/BB 19/21
7 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
