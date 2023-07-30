Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .289 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Rivera is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.0%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.270
|AVG
|.309
|.282
|OBP
|.376
|.370
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|16
|20/2
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (6-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
