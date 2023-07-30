The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .289 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Rivera is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rivera has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.0%).
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 28
.270 AVG .309
.282 OBP .376
.370 SLG .454
6 XBH 10
2 HR 2
7 RBI 16
20/2 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (6-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
