The Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) host the Seattle Mariners (53-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-4) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (6-7).

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.09 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.

Castillo is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Castillo is looking for his 22nd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 21 appearances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.

