You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners before their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Giants Jun. 24 5.0 10 7 5 2 2 at Brewers Jun. 19 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 6.0 3 3 3 7 4 at Tigers Jun. 9 6.1 7 3 3 5 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.367/.550 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 112 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .296/.376/.516 so far this year.

Marte brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a triple and three walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 106 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.317/.428 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 91 hits with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .261/.371/.399 on the season.

Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles and four walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

