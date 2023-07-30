In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 30, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) match up with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (53-51). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Mariners are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-110). The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.09 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 30-21 (58.8%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite four times over the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Mariners have come away with 14 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 14-19 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.