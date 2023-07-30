Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and the Seattle Mariners (53-51) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (9-4) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (6-7).

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 28, or 60.9%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 30-21 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 517 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

