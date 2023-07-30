On Sunday, Corbin Carroll (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (103) this season while batting .288 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In 68.4% of his 98 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (20.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.8% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year (52 of 98), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (20.4%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 45 .279 AVG .298 .355 OBP .380 .516 SLG .589 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 27 41/19 K/BB 41/20 12 SB 19

Mariners Pitching Rankings