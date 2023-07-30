Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (19.8%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (47.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.277
|AVG
|.254
|.358
|OBP
|.323
|.574
|SLG
|.472
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|39/24
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
