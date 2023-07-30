The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of December 31.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three away from home.

When favored last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Rondale Moore had 41 receptions for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

