Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alek Thomas (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last game against the Mariners.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 33 of 64 games this year (51.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.284
|AVG
|.196
|.321
|OBP
|.231
|.490
|SLG
|.330
|12
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|22/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
