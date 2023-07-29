On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.051 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 244 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel has had a hit in 58 of 92 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .249 AVG .243 .304 OBP .286 .503 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 36/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings