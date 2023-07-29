Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .738 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 73 of 96 games this year (76.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (53.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.297
|AVG
|.295
|.371
|OBP
|.378
|.484
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/20
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.