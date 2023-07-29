Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .738 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Marte has recorded a hit in 73 of 96 games this year (76.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (30.2%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (53.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .297 AVG .295 .371 OBP .378 .484 SLG .549 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/20 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings