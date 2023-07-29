On Saturday, Jake McCarthy (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .260 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

In 57.1% of his 70 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 70 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 28 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .279 AVG .234 .321 OBP .354 .426 SLG .266 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 21/14 15 SB 8

