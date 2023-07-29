Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

In 56.0% of his 84 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 25 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .221 AVG .347 .335 OBP .451 .350 SLG .504 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 31/23 K/BB 19/21 6 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings