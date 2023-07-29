On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .289 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Rivera is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .270 AVG .309 .282 OBP .376 .370 SLG .454 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 16 20/2 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

