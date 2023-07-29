The Seattle Mariners (53-50) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.81 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.81 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 8.81, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.

Pfaadt has one quality start under his belt this season.

Pfaadt has put up four starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (1-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 4.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Woo has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.