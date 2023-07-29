The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 16-21, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 104 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-27 28-22 20-22 35-27 39-35 16-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.