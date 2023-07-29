Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) and the Seattle Mariners (53-50) squaring off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (513 total).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|José Ruiz vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Adam Wainwright
|July 25
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|L 11-7
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Tommy Henry vs Logan Gilbert
|July 29
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Bryan Woo
|July 30
|Mariners
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Luis Castillo
|July 31
|@ Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Alex Cobb
|August 1
|@ Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Wood
|August 2
|@ Giants
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Logan Webb
|August 3
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Anthony DeSclafani
