Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49) and the Seattle Mariners (53-50) squaring off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 29.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners and Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 18 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (513 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule