Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 103 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .290 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 67 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 51 of 97 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.283
|AVG
|.298
|.357
|OBP
|.380
|.524
|SLG
|.589
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|41/18
|K/BB
|41/20
|11
|SB
|19
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
