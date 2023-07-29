On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 103 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .290 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 67 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 51 of 97 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .283 AVG .298 .357 OBP .380 .524 SLG .589 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 27 41/18 K/BB 41/20 11 SB 19

Mariners Pitching Rankings