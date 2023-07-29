On Saturday, Christian Walker (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .265 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Walker has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 40 games this year (40.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .276 AVG .254 .355 OBP .323 .573 SLG .472 29 XBH 24 13 HR 9 33 RBI 34 39/23 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings