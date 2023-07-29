Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .154 with in his past 10 games, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 22 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.030
|AVG
|.303
|.059
|OBP
|.314
|.030
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
