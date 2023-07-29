Carlota Ciganda will hit the course at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France to play in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship from July 27-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,527 yards, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Ciganda at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Ciganda has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Ciganda has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ciganda has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

Ciganda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score five times.

This week Ciganda is trying for her fifth consecutive top-20 finish.

Ciganda will look to make the cut for the sixth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -7 275 0 17 2 4 $1M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,527 yards, Evian Resort Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,017 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Evian Resort Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

Courses that Ciganda has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,566 yards, 39 yards longer than the 6,527-yard Evian Resort Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda finished in the 27th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which was good enough to land her in the 97th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Ciganda was better than only 29% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Ciganda fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ciganda carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Ciganda's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent competition, Ciganda's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Ciganda finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ciganda had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.8).

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

