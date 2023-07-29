Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.
- On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.
- When favored last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.
- Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons collected 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
