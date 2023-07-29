In the Truist Atlanta Open semifinals on Saturday, Aleksandar Vukic takes on Ugo Humbert.

Humbert carries -160 odds to win a spot in the final with a win over Vukic (+125).

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

  • Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open
  • Round: Semifinals
  • Date: Saturday, July 29
  • Venue: Atlantic Station
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 61.5% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Ugo Humbert
+125 Odds to Win Match -160
44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5%
47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Vukic took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4.
  • Humbert advanced past Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vukic has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.
  • In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 23.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
  • Humbert has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.
  • Humbert has averaged 24.1 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
  • Vukic and Humbert have not played each other since 2015.

