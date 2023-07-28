On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

In 58 of 91 games this year (63.7%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .254 AVG .243 .310 OBP .286 .514 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 35/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings