The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is hitting .233 with four doubles and eight walks.

Herrera has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.8%).

In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .152 AVG .333 .200 OBP .441 .152 SLG .481 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 9/6 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings