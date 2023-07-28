Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is hitting .233 with four doubles and eight walks.
- Herrera has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.8%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.152
|AVG
|.333
|.200
|OBP
|.441
|.152
|SLG
|.481
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
